Dale L. Swisher, Jr., 71, passed away on June 10, 2023, after a lengthy battle with Prostate Cancer. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Dale and Dolores (Mickey) Swisher, Sr. and the husband of Janice Hufford Swisher. Dale was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg and Millersville University. He played sports through high school and college, most importantly soccer.
He loved Duke sports, ACC Basketball (except for the Tarheels), playing golf, chocolate, his dogs, music, flavored coffee, a good craft Porter, hitting the casino, a bagel on Saturday, bacon every Sunday and listening to the Dan Patrick show. Spending time with his family & friends vacationing brought him great joy. He was able to complete several bucket list trips in recent years to Normandy, Mount Rushmore and The Badlands of South Dakota. Happy hour every Friday (COVID cafe) with next door neighbors Jim and ClareAnn got him through "the COVID years".
Dale was married to his loving wife Janice for 50 years. Together they shared many travels, living in PA, Long Island, NJ and CA before coming back to Kernersville, NC. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by his daughter, Christi Ruffin of Harrisburg, NC as well as many cousins and several nieces.
Dale retired in 2013 from ABF after 40 years in the trucking industry. He was a natural leader and problem solver and often asked to relocate to "fix the terminal" which prompted many of the family moves.
The family will greet friends at Pierce- Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 5:30 PM-6:00 PM. Memorial services celebrating his life will be at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Bullies 2 the Rescue www.bullies2therescue.com. Services are entrusted to Pierce - Jefferson Funeral Service, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284. http://www.piercejeffersonfh.com
