Dale L. Ressler, Jr., 63, of East Farnum Street, Lancaster, PA, passed away at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, December 16, 2022. Born May 14, 1959, in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Marian Sellard Ressler and the late Dale L. Ressler, Sr.
Dale was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1978.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children, Timothy Ressler, Millersville, PA and Michelle Ressler, Paradise, PA, his brother, David, husband of D'Ann Ressler, Lancaster, PA and two sisters, Penny, wife of John Everhart, Conestoga, PA and Jennifer, wife of Neal Fisher, Millersville, PA.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Conestoga Bethel EC Church, 3714 Main Street, Conestoga, PA 17516.
Please visit Dale's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »