Dale L. Miller, 86, of Willow Street, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Fairmount Homes Retirement Community, Ephrata, PA. He was the husband of Janet I. Witmer Miller. Born in New Danville, he was the son of the late Jay and Fannie Elizabeth Newswanger Miller.
Dale was a member of New Providence Church of God.
He retired after 25years plus from the U.S. Postal Service where he was employed as a letter carrier. A U.S. Army veteran, he served as a Private First Class following the Korean War.
Dale was active in Little League Baseball where he coached for over 20 years. He was an avid reader, and was very much a family man.
Surviving beside his wife Janet are 2 children, Sheri L. Williams of Millersville, Herb D. (Lisa) Miller of Mount Joy; 3 grandchildren, Robert D. Williams, Nathan A. (Erin) Miller, Gina M. Miller; a great-grandchild, Maggie J. Miller; and 4 siblings, Norma Wilson, Norman Miller, Donald (Patsy) Miller, Barbara Greenawalt. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Merle Miller, Mahlon Miller, Glenn Miller, Fred Miller, and James Miller.
Services will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com
