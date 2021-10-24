Services have been scheduled for Dale H. Fantom, 86, of Rapho Twp., who passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Dale’s family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30AM, followed by Masonic Services, and a Celebration of his Life at 10:30 AM with The Rev. Dr. Galen E. Russell III officiating, on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Elizabethtown United Church of Christ, 247 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Interment previously took place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may me be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com