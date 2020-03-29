Dale H. Fantom, 86, of Rapho Twp., passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born in Conoy Twp. to the late Jacob H. and Theresa (Sager) Fantom. Dale celebrated 30 years of marriage with his wife Barbara A. (Westenhoefer) Fantom last July 10th.
A graduate of Bainbridge High School, Dale worked in construction for 47 years and retired from Diller Plank Inc. as project superintendent after 40 years. He was a member of Elizabethtown United Church of Christ.
Dale was a member of the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge # 682 F.&A.M., Elizabethtown, and was a banjo player in the Zembo Shrine String Band, along with membership in other Masonic groups. He enjoyed taking care of his property, playing Bingo and hunting at his cabin in Cherry Springs, Potter County.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Dale is survived by his son, D. Andrew Fantom, husband of Nancy of Marietta; three step daughters, Lorraine Westenhoefer of Lancaster, Joan Westenhoefer and companion Lynn Miller of Mount Joy and Suzanne Westenhoefer of Los Angeles; three grandchildren, David Fantom, husband of Jaime, Brian Fantom, husband of Natalie and Tomas Jones; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Molly, wife of Earl Tressler, Mary Lou, wife of Gene Eimenheiser and Lois, wife of Robert Fackler, and his brother Raymond Fantom. Dale was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Fantom Fry and his brother Jacob Fantom, husband of the late Shirley.
A future memorial service and inurnment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may me be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »