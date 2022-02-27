Dale G. Weller, age 81, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Brethren Village surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Pearl (Martin) Weller.
Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late John H. and Irene (Sheetz) Weller.
Dale attended Ephrata High School, Valley Forge Military Academy, Michigan State University and Elizabethtown College and earned a BS degree in Music Education. His education led him into his much-loved position as band director at both Warwick High School and Valley Forge Military Academy. Mr. Weller tried to instill in his students the core values of hard work, dedication and fun which led the WHS Band to many honors along the way.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966 as a member of the 505th Air Force Band of the Midwest stationed at Rantoul, Illinois.
Dale's faith was of upmost importance to him. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Lancaster where he was active in the music ministry. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing trumpet, doing crossword puzzles, playing golf and spending time with family.
Dale is survived by his wife, Pearl (Martin) Weller; children, Scott Weller and Pam Bauer (wife of James); six grandchildren, Allyssa, Jordan, Sydney, Zachary, Ashlee, Austin and two great grandchildren, Brielle and Paxton. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Darlene Weller and a daughter, Tammy Renee Weller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, March 7, 2022. Visitation with family will begin at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. A celebration of life reception will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dale's memory to the American Cancer Society Planned Giving (cancer.org) and In Honor/In Memory Gifts - Hospice & Community Care (hospiceandcommunitycare.org). To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
