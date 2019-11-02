Dale G. Dougherty, 87, of Willow Street, PA, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Dale was the son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Dougherty.
Dale was retired from RCA, later General Electric and lastly known as Thomson Electronics. Dale was a veteran of the Navy.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and the game of golf. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Masons, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, the Loyal Order of Moose, local VFW and the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his second wife, Vera (Farmer) Dougherty, his third wife, Berniece (Herr) Dougherty, three brothers, Larry, Paul and Ralph (Carl) Jr. and two sisters, Etta Mae Dougherty and Donna Burger.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Dougherty, McAdoo, PA and his son, David (Joyce) Dougherty, Downingtown, PA, granddaughter, Diana (Patrick) Louden, Malvern, PA, grandson, Daniel Dougherty, Drexel Hill, PA and great-granddaughter, Rowan Rose Louden.
He is survived by step-children, Charlene (Edmund) Kachnoskie, Willow Street, PA, Gerald Frey, Carol Kurau, Mark (Drena) Rietzel, FL, and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two brothers, Ted (Lana) Dougherty, PA, William (Rosemary) Dougherty, PA, five sisters, Mary Zeisloft, FL, Beverly (Sam) Harding, PA, Sue (John) Wolfe, PA, Cathy (Lee) Mitstifer, PA and Sherry (Jim) Cotner, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Friends will be received from 11 AM- 12 PM with a Memorial Service to begin at 12 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with Military Honors and a Masonic Ceremony.
