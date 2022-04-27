Funeral services for Dale E. Shelley, will take place at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing on Saturday morning in fellowship hall of the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Following the luncheon in fellowship hall, interment will be in the Lititz Moravian Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Dale's memory to "The Book of Remembrance" or the "Lititz Moravian Archives Fund" 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com