Dale E. Hoover, 69, of Lititz, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at UPMC Lititz.
He was born in Lititz to the late Titus Hoover and Elizabeth (Horst) Hoover of Ephrata. He was married to his loving wife, Vera (Brubaker) Hoover for 49 years on April 6, 2023.
Dale was a member of Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church. He loved his job driving truck and most recently delivering auto parts. He enjoyed talking with people and hearing about their lives. He will be missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by 13 children, who were his life and was very proud of each of his children, Janell, wife of Calvin Groff of Bird-in-Hand, Marilyn Horst of Leola, Sharon Hoover of Ephrata, Kevin, husband of Jolene (Martin) Hoover of Newmanstown, Dorothy, wife of Erlis Miller of Newmanstown, Randall, husband of Laura (Martin) Hoover of Lebanon, Rosann, wife of Steve Hurst of Quarryville, Michael, husband of Lynnae (Weaver) Hoover of Manheim, Jason, husband of Crystal (Reiff) Hoover of Lititz, Leslie Hoover of Newmanstown, Melissa Hoover of Ephrata, Austin, husband of Kenetra (Miller) Hoover of Lott, TX, Amber, wife of Jethro Martin of Reading; 46 grandchildren, who lovingly called him "pop" and were so special to him; one great-granddaughter; six siblings, Clair, husband of Ruthann Hoover, Galen, husband of Rosene Hoover, Elaine, wife of Curvin Zimmerman, Leon, husband of Donna Hoover, Glenda, wife of Elmer Zimmerman and Janice, wife of Ezra Horst Jr..
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two grandsons; a sister, Charlene Hoover and a brother-in-law, Wesley Martin.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 1:30 to 3:30 and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Midway Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 9:00 to 9:40 a.m., at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata, followed by his funeral service at 10:00 a.m., with Bishop Larry Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
