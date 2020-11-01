Dale E. Goodwin, 68 of Lancaster, unexpectedly passed on October 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Wesley E. and Nancy Hamilton Goodwin.
Dale was a graduate of Conestoga Valley HS where he played football and was on the golf team. After retiring, Dale became passionate with his part-time job at Lancaster Subaru. His favorite pastime was golf and he was a former member of the Conestoga Country Club. He also enjoyed following his nephews competing in triathlons and extreme running events, as well as watching football.
Dale is survived by his sister Deborah, wife of Michael Fecik and their sons Michael II married to Maria of Waterdown, Canada and Jonathan married to Amber of Branford, CT.
Dale's family will be holding a gathering at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home on 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on November 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.