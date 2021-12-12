Dale Dimond, 76, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ardmore, PA, Dale was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Esther Sturgeon MacGregor. She was the wife of the late Robert Dimond and James Godbey.
She graduated from Springfield High School and Millersville University receiving her bachelor’s degree. She was a flight attendant for Capital Airways, a stay-at-home mother and tour guide in Philadelphia. Dale attended Media Unitarian Church and was a member of the Players Club of Swarthmore Theatre and Delaware County Democrats. She loved Ocean City, NJ and traveling around the world.
She is survived by her daughter, Traci Jean Godbey and Sean Pavlick of Fair Oaks, CA, grandchildren, Charles James Pavlick and Cassandra Jean Pavlick, her sister, Bonnie, wife of Stephen C. Keller, Lititz, PA and numerous nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law, Francis MacGregor. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph W. MacGregor. Also survived by her step children, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren from Robert Dimond.
A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at Swarthmore Players club on Sunday December 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Dale’s name may be made to Swarthmore Players Club, 614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA 19081. Please visit Dale’s Memorial Page at: