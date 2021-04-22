Dale Christian Franck, 65, of Debary, FL, son of the late Richard K. Franck and Alverta L. (Brubaker) Franck, passed away unexpectedly, April 17, 2021 at Central Florida Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bernadette, his daughter, Tasha Franck of Ephrata, PA; son, Joshua D. Franck; granddaughter, Alexandria N. Franck; great-granddaughter, Kaylee N. Pennebaker; step daughters, Angela Boyle (Kenny), Danielle Blakey (Colton), Felicia Bauza, and Stephanie Bauza; six step grandchildren; He also leaves behind sisters; Tracey L. Franck and Holly J. Franck; brother, Brian R. Franck; nephew, Matthew R. Frank and Niece Elizabeth .J Grace.
Dale was an avid WWE fan, a lifetime Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. Dale had a passion for cooking on the grill and bringing joy to children of all ages with his Halloween displays.
Dale was a "people person", he brought love and laughter to everyone he met. Always willing to help anyone, Dale will be missed by so many.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Meadowlea on the River Community Clubhouse, Debary FL.
A second memorial service at Good Sipler Funeral and Cremation Centre, Reamstown, PA will be scheduled at a later date.
