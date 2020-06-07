Dale C. Winters, 89, died Thursday morning, June 4, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA.
Born December 7, 1930 in Highspire, PA, to the late Raymond and Maude Winters, he was the husband of the late Evelyn B. Winters who died in 2016.
Mr. Winters was a hard working self-employed HVAC/Plumber, where he was a great mentor to his sons, teaching them great work ethics and values. He also served in the United States Army.
Dale is survived by his three children, Rose Marie Abbl, wife of Don Abbl of Texas, Scott L. Winters, husband of Ann (Kreider) of Lewisberry, PA, Kevin Lee Winters, of Red Lion, PA; three grandchildren, Oscar, Jody, Shelby, and two great-grandchildren; 4 step-children and their families, and numerous siblings, nieces and nephews.
Dale will be placed in a columbarium with his wife in a private service at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
