Dale Andrew Fantom, 65, of Marietta, PA entered Heaven on Saturday July 8, 2023. He was a 1975 graduate of Donegal High School and a graduate of Mount Joy Vo-Tech. He leaves behind his wife, Nancy L. (Erdman) Fantom, with whom he just celebrated 45 years of marriage, and sons, David A. and wife Jaime P. of Hummelstown and Brian L. and wife Natalie E. of Columbia. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Miles A., Claire M., Violet V., Jason A., Kaylee M., and Kaitlyn A. He is survived by a nephew Thomas A. Jones, Ephrata and stepmother, Barbara A. Fantom, Manheim. Also surviving is an Aunt Mary Lou and husband Gene Emenheiser, Mount Joy, Uncle Raymond Fantom, Elizabethtown, Aunt Lois and husband Bob Fackler, Elizabethtown and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Dale H. and Joan M. (Farver) Fantom; sister: Barbara J. (Fantom) Fry and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Andy spent most of his career in the construction field. He began his first job with Harry F. Snyder, Elizabethtown. This led him to a job at Diller Plank Inc., a construction company in Lancaster. Spending over 20 years there, he went from General Laborer to Superintendent. He went on to work at Reynolds Construction Management in Harrisburg and was Superintendent for over 10 years. Andy changed his career path by starting with the postal service. During this same time, he also started with PennDot, and eventually rose to the position of Bridge Inspector Supervisor. He held both positions for 13 years. Being selfless and service-minded, he was a 34 year member of Marietta Lions Club. He was elected as their president at least 5 times. He was also a Zone Chair, a Region Chair, culminating as a voting cabinet member.
Andy was recognized with multiple awards, including the Melvin Jones Fellow, awarded for his humanitarian service. Andy also earned the prestigious Joseph L. Wroblewski Award for his significant contributions to visually impaired individuals. Well known for changing the wording on the Lions Club sign along Route 441 in Marietta for his entire membership, Andy became a central person in the community by keeping residents informed of community events. He also took pride in maintaining the surrounding property. Andy attended Zion's United Church of Christ, Marietta, with his wife for 35 years, where he became a church elder and the chairman of their financial committee. He enjoyed helping with the popular annual sauerkraut dinners there. Andy loved the outdoors and was always outside mowing grass, weeding flower beds, caging groundhogs, and washing his vehicles. He knew quite a bit about farming techniques and woodworking. He was a super "Mr. Fix-It" around the house.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Andy's memory may be made to the American Heart Association. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com.Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home