Dale A. Sweigert, 67, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late F. LeRoy and Pauline (Auker) Sweigert and was the husband of Debra A. (Hershey) Sweigert, with whom he would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on April 20th.
Dale was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds. He was a graduate of Cocalico H.S. Class of 1971. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and eagle watching at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. He was a Rock & Roll enthusiast and enjoyed having campfires and gatherings with family.
Dale worked at Boose Aluminum, Reamstown, for 45 years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by two daughters, Lisa M. Sweigert of Reinholds and Beth A. Sweigert of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Jesse Lee Davey, Achilles S.K. Salas, and William J. Mulligan; two brothers, Terry (Betty) Sweigert of Denver, Roy (Jean) Sweigert of Denver; and a sister, Dorene (Gary) Firestone of Reinholds.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Patrick Davon Sweigert.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Kurt Strause officiating. A private interment will be held in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale's memory may be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.