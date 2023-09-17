Dale A. Byrd, 61, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born in Norwich, NY, he was the son of the late Guy D. and Betty (Cutler) Byrd. Dale was the husband of Donna (Odenwalt) Byrd with whom he celebrated 18 years of marriage.
Dale proudly served and retired after sixteen years of service in the United States Army. He later worked and retired from the Lancaster County Prison as a corrections officer. Dale enjoyed camping, grilling and smoking meats, wood working, playing Rummy with his family as well as watching his History channel. Most of all, Dale loved being a Pappy to his grandkids.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Donna are four children, Diana Amberger, fiancée of Nickolas Pinnelle of Marietta, Sabrina Posey, wife of Cole of Rockwell, TX, Alexis Odenwalt, companion of Jeffrey Souders of Mount Joy, and Hana Henningfeld, wife of Bryant of Woodbury, MN; Seven grandchildren who loved him dearly; two brothers, William Byrd of Mastersonville and Kenneth Byrd, husband of Kristen of TX; and a sister, Pamela McClain of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Gary Byrd.
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »