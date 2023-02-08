On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Daisy Maylee MacKenzie, loving wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away unexpectedly in the arms of her husband at the age of 52.
She was born on January 27, 1971 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Herman and Sharon MacKenzie. Daisy attended Pequea Valley until ninth grade and then graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1990.
Daisy worked for over 19 years at Walmart Supercenter in Ephrata. She was fortunate enough to be able to leave and care for her Father in his final year of living. She enjoyed puzzles and making crafts for family and friends. Daisy greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Sharon MacKenzie, her late husband Wiatt Stewart, and her son Colt Stewart. She is survived by her husband Richard Horst, her children: Adrianna (Abe) Harnish, Olivia (Devon) Timmonds, MacKenzie Horst, three granddaughters, and one grandson. She is also survived by her siblings: April (Roger) Krantz, Lori (Scott) Ravegum, and Avery (Alicia) MacKenzie. She is also survived by her in-laws Kim (Tracy) Frey and Scott (Jessica) Shenk. Daisy is also survived by her loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private viewing for her immediate family will be held. And a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
