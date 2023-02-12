Daisy May (Kitch) Rowan, 67, of Columbia, PA, passed away to finally rest on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas R. Kitch, Sr., and Josephine Hutton Kitch.
Daisy was a C.N.A. and enjoyed caring for others. She was a Dallas Cowboys fan; Daisy also enjoyed playing Bingo, playing the lotto machines, and scratch-off tickets. During her free time, Daisy liked to go fishing. She was full of attitude, personality, and sassiness. Daisy will be greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by her three children, Bobbie Joe (Fred) Howard, Martina (Anthony) Montanez, and Joshua Kitch; her six grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren with a 10th on the way. Her sister, Josephine (Ed) Nordsick; her brothers, Thomas, Jr. (Dawn) Kitch and Daniel Kitch.
Daisy was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy Lynn Kitch; her brothers Jake, Arthur, and Robert Kitch; her sisters, Liz Taska and Clara Spencer.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
