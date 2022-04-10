Daisy May Erline, 76, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Jack U. Reincke, Sr. and Nancy E. (Hutton) Reincke.
Daisy attended Lancaster Catholic High School, and then worked as a manager and bartender at His & Herr's Caf, which she owned with her fianc the late Jay Wesley Herr. She also worked as a nurse's aide at Colonial Hall on Rider Avenue.
She was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Daisy's memberships included Lancaster County Marine Corps League Auxiliary Unit 274, Mount Joy VFW Post 5752, and a Moose Lodge in Florida, as well as a life member of Amvets Post 19, Mount Joy American Legion Post 185.
Daisy was very sociable and was often the life of the party. She loved to wear miniskirts and high heels. Daisy was a very accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed dancing, travelling, and going on cruises.
Surviving Daisy are her daughter Tammy L., wife of Carlos C. Rivera of Mount Joy; three grandsons, Charles Rivera, husband of Maria, Jermaine Rivera, and Kevin Rivera; five great-grandchildren, Aryonna, Nadia, Aaliyah, Sophia and Riylan Rivera; two sisters, Katherine Zink and Jacqueline Ross; and several nieces and nephews.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents; former husband Martin J. Erline; fianc Jay Wesley Herr; sister Nancy Stanley; brothers, Jack Reincke, Jr., George Reincke, and Kenneth Reincke; and her granddaughter Erica Rivera.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 AM Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with The Rev. Brian T. Olkowski as Celebrant. A viewing will take place from 9 to 10 AM at the church. Entombment in Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 47 S. Mulberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
