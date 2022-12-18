Daisy M. (Johnson) Kuhfeldt, 91, of Luther Acres, passed away on December 12, 2022.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Alma Johnson.
She was the loving wife of the late Ralph Henry Kuhfeldt, with whom she spent 59 wonderful years of marriage.
Daisy is survived by her children, Gary M. (Erika) of Bedford, VA, Laurel A. (Dennis) Kluck of Ephrata, PA, and Paul C. of Hopewell Junction, NY. She was predeceased by her son Jonathan L. In addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was primarily a homemaker, but as the children got older, she became an office manager at two dental offices. In addition, she did volunteer work. Yet, most of all she loved to sing and have a good time.
A memorial service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, 1331 West Main St., Ephrata, PA on January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daisy's memory may be made to Salem Lutheran Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com