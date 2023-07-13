Daisy Adams Baker, 90, died peacefully on June 12, 2023 after a long illness. Born Daisy Beury Adams to Alice Beury Adams and Harold Adams in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 28, 1933.
She graduated from Lancaster Country Day School in 1950 and Centenary Junior College (now Centenary University) in 1952, after which she moved to New York City and joined the staff of The New Yorker. Daisy married Howard M. Blankman in New York City in 1954 and together, they raised their three children in Port Washington, NY. Divorced from Howard in 1965, she later met and married Col. Samuel E. Baker who died in 1980.
A resident of Madison, New Jersey for many years, Daisy is survived by her three children, Deborah A. Blankman, Michael M. Blankman, and Diana Blankman Roberts (Jim), her three grandchildren, Hannah and Samuel Ouimet, and Alexandra Blankman Freeman-Sear (Tristan), her sister Abigail Adams Schoff, and her niece and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
