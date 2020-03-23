D. Warren Aument, 81, of Strasburg, passed away at his residence on March 21, 2020.
He was the husband of Darlene M. Albright Aument, with whom he shared 8 years of marriage this past August 7th. He had been the husband of the late Sharon L. Aument who passed away in 2001. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John H. and Irene Irwin Aument.
Warren was well-known as the barber and owner of Aument's Barber Shop on W. Main St. in Strasburg, working as a barber for 50 years until his retirement in 2013.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
A talented woodworker, Warren built cabinetry and furniture. He loved the outdoors, whether it be hunting, looking at the stars, or enjoying his cabin in Orbisonia. What he enjoyed the most is being with his family, and he loved his grandchildren.
Warren served as an SP5 with the US Army Reserves from 1960 to 1966.
In addition to his wife Darlene, he is survived by his daughters: Debra married to Bruce Fry and Brenda I. Aument, both of Strasburg, and his two grandchildren: R. Scott and Christine Fry, both of Lancaster.
Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
