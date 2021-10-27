D. Robert "Bob" Russell, age 76 of Lancaster, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was the husband of Elizabeth M. "Betty" Martin Russell, with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage on March 21st. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Harry & Arlene Bewley Russell.
He attended Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. He graduated from Octorara High School class of 1963. Bob drove truck for several local milk haulers and then retired from Andrews Excavating,Willow Street. He enjoyed big trucks and classic cars.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Susan Michele wife of Richard Schleh of North Carolina, granddog Brutus, 3 siblings: Walter "Skip" husband of Judy Russell of Venice, FL, Richard husband of Donna Russell of Strasburg, Kathy wife of Jay Chambers of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: James & Joseph Russell.
A memorial service will take place from the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Saturday, November 6th at 3 p.m. The family will greet friends following the service. Private interment will take place prior to the service in the adjoining church cemetery. The family is requesting casual dress and masks to be worn to respect others.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Monument Bible Church or to the SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.