D. Robert "Bob" Furlow, 82, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Mary (Tangert) and Daniel R. Furlow. He was the loving husband to Sally (Leath) Furlow for almost 47 years.
Bob was the owner and operator of Freeze & Frizz in Strasburg for over 32 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines. He belonged to the Lancaster Ski Club, Harley Owners Group, and was a member of the Beulaland Hunting Club for over 50 years. Bob was a commercial multi-engine instrument pilot. Bob spent 4 years in Point Barrow, Alaska for Federal Electric. He and Sally had a blessed life. They enjoyed traveling and skiing throughout the U.S. and Europe. They also enjoyed riding his motorcycle on monthly trips, and playing tennis. Most of all, Bob cherished spending time with his family. His strong and quiet nature will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Paul Furlow (Amanda) of Willow Street; 2 grandchildren: Hunter and Joel; his brothers: Dennis Furlow (Ann) of Lititz and Jere Furlow of Montana, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Matthew Furlow.
The family would like to thank Herrnhut for their loving care of Bob for the last 20 months.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Manor Benevolent Fund, 300 W. Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
