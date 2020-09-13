D. Melvin Bucher, 97, of Lititz, entered Heaven, and went into the arms of his loving Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Warwick Township, he was the son of the late Jonas H. and Ada M. Peifer Bucher. Mel was the loving and devoted husband of Alta Brubaker Bucher, and they observed their 76th wedding anniversary in March of this year. Throughout his life Mel was the owner and operator of the family dairy farm in Warwick Township. Mel also worked for Rohrer's Quarry, Lititz, Turf Power Equipment, Lititz for four years; and was a distributor for Shank's Extract. He was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Mennonite Church, where he served as trustee and secretary. For many years he served on the Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery Committee. Mel's interests included furniture refinishing, and flower and vegetable gardening. Mel and Alta were dedicated to their family, and cherished the time they could spend with their children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Alta are two sons: Cletus husband of Barb Bucher, John husband of Beth Bucher all of Lititz, two daughters: Thelma wife of Calvin Zimmerman of Lebanon, Judy wife of Ron Zimmerman of Lititz, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is a son, Nevin Bucher, a grandson, Barry Bucher, two brothers: J. Chester and Elam Bucher, and two sisters: Ada Mae Weaver and Esther Hollinger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mel's funeral service outdoors on the grounds at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing on Wednesday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mel's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or Lititz Mennonite Church, 165 Front Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com