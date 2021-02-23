D. Marie Herr, 91, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2021 at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in West Willow, PA, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Edith (Keefer) Humbert, and was the loving wife of C. Melvin Herr until his passing in 1999.
A 1948 graduate of West Lampeter High School, Marie was a member of West Willow United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, family gatherings, and reading.
She is survived by her children: Bonnie Weaver, wife of Daryl, LuAnn Hostetter, and Rodney Herr, husband of Tina. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 14-great- grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters; Ruth Garber and Gladys Haverstick. She is preceded in death by a child, Terry Herr, and a sister, Geraldine Gochenauer.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit
