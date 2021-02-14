D. Lillian Martin, 102, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Calvary Homes in Lancaster, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late John J. and Elsie A. (Johns) Myers. Lillian was the wife of the late Robert H. Martin who died in 1963.
Lillian was a 1935 graduate of Manheim Township High School and a registered nurse, graduating from Philadelphia General Hospital Blockley School of Nursing in 1940. She was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster, she enjoyed gardening and reading.
Surviving are her children, David A. Martin, Michael C. Martin (Debra J.), James R. Martin (Cynthia S.), Jennifer L. Martin, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John J. Myers, Elsie R. Keener, Violet K. Cook, and June F. Oberholtzer.
Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her name can be made to Calvary Homes Benevolence Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster PA 17601.
Please visit Lillian's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »