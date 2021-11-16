D. Lester Smeltz, 96, of Brethren Village, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born in East Lampeter Township, he was the son of the late Daniel B. and Mabel (Getz) Smeltz. Lester was the husband of Ruth M. (Shearer) Smeltz with whom he celebrated 74 years of marriage this past April 6th.
Lester retired from Wyeth Laboratory after 30 years of service. He was a member of Florin Church of the Brethren where he served as a Deacon, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. He enjoyed reading, walking and riding bike.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Ruth, are two daughters, Linda Krause, wife of the late Ronald of Lancaster and Debra Ober, wife of Jere of Mount Joy; four grandchildren; fifteen great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Wolgemuth of Brethren Village and Miriam Little of Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Ober and two sisters, Mildred Arndt and Irene Nolt.
A funeral service honoring Lester’s life will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 at 1 PM. (Masks are required). Family and friends will be received at the chapel before the service from 12 PM to 1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com