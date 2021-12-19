D. Jacqueline (Jackie) Whare

Jackie Whare, 85, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away on the 11th day of December, 2021 at the Mennonite Home. She was the loving wife of William S. Whare. She was born in Columbia, Pennsylvania to John and Dorothy Jean Luttman. She graduated from Columbia High School.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where she was the first female usher. She was very active in United Methodist Women, including at the district and conference levels. She was the first chairperson of the Commission on the Status and Role of Women at the Church.
She worked most of her life, including at the Lucas Sewing Factory, Columbia, Pennsylvania; the Hamilton Watch Company where she countersunk timing devices during the Vietnam War; Franklin & Marshall College where she was a Senior Researcher in the Development Office; and the Pennsylvania Academy of Music where she also was a Researcher in the Development Office.
She is survived by her husband, William S. Whare; her daughter, Wanda S. Whare, wife of James R. Snyder, Elizabethtown; her step grandson, James R. Snyder, Jr., his wife, Christina, and their son, Koen, Mechanicsburg; and her grandson, Eric J. Snyder, Elizabethtown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Eagle Commons in Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022. There will be visitation time after the service. We respectfully request that attendees be fully vaccinated. Masks will be required in the facility except when eating or drinking.
Contributions may be made in her memory to First United Methodist Church, Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
