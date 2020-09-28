D. George Beiler, 88, of Gordonville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020 after a short bout with cancer, at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. He was a faithful and loving husband of Rhoda N. Stoltzfus Beiler for 65 years. Born in Bareville, PA he was the son of the late Christian E. and Rachel S. Lapp Beiler.
He was a member of Ridgeview Mennonite Church where he had served on the Leadership Board and as a Sunday school teacher.
A lifelong farmer, he had also been employed as a salesman for Martin Ag Service in New Holland, an Amish Taxi Driver, and at the former Ferguson and Hassler Grocery Store, Quarryville.
Active in his community, he was Chairman of the Lancaster County Fresh Air Fund for ten years, Gideon's International – South Camp, and served on the Board of the Solanco Community Fair.
He enjoyed hunting, and going to the mountains, but mostly spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife Rhoda, are 5 children, Yvonne wife of John Harvey Groff of Lancaster, Karen Beiler of Lancaster, Daniel husband of Priscilla Dienner Beiler of Lock Haven, Rosalyn wife of John Dienner of Gordonville, Derrell husband of Ginger Messner Beiler of Terre Hill; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings, Minerva Kauffman, Mary wife of David King, Elvin husband of Ruth Zook Beiler, Roman husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Beiler, Erma Zook, and Alta Beiler; and 2 sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Beiler and Lilly Beiler.
George was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Aaron E. Beiler, Calvin O. Beiler, Kenneth Beiler, and Lillian Beiler Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00AM. Viewings will be held at the church on Monday (Today) from 3:00PM to 7:00PM and again on Tuesday from 9:00AM until the time of service. Those who desire may make contributions in George's memory to Gideon's International at gideons.org donate. Social responsibility will be the protocol. shiveryfuneralhome.com
