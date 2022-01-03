D. Elaine Gantz, 81, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Saturday morning, January 1, 2022 following a brief illness. Surrounded by her loving family she peacefully entered the gates of heaven at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of Rubye M. Bissinger Barto of Manheim and the late Medwin W. Barto. She was the wife of Paul G. Gantz for 62 years on February 6, 2021.
Elaine was a faithful and committed member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manheim where she served on church council and the finance committee, was the bookkeeper for 25 years, and was a member of the handbell choir. After graduating from the former Manheim High School in 1958, she was hired by the former Raymark in Manheim where she was employed in human resources until the plant closed. Then she was employed as a benefits specialist by Lancaster General Hospital until she retired. She attended Franklin and Marshal College as an adult student where she maintained a 4.0 GPA and earned a degree in Business Administration, all while working and raising two children.
Elaine was very generous with her time and gave it freely by volunteering as a greeter at the Manheim Food Pantry and as a driver for Manheim Meals-on-Wheels. She was also a board member of the Friends of the Manheim Community Library. Elaine was very family oriented and enjoyed entertaining, especially around their pool. Her “happy place” away from home was at Walt Disney World where she took frequent trips.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by two children, Christopher P., husband of Denese J. High Gantz, of Elizabethtown, and Claudia D., wife of Shawn W. Seibert, of Manheim; four grandchildren, Morgan (Jordan) Jones, Alexander Gantz, Ethan Seibert, and Zachary Seibert; and four siblings, Linda, wife of William Martin, of Manheim, Nancy, wife of Michael Kaufhold, of Millersville, Jere Barto, husband of the late Tyler Brooks, of Longmont, CO, and Cynthia, wife of Donald Breneman, of Manheim. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Barto.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545, masks required. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Private interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
