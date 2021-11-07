D. Dwayne Earhart, 62, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Geraldine “Gerry” Atkinson Earhart and the late Jay D. Earhart and his companion Joan Mellinger.
He was a faithful member of the Bridge United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. Dwayne was a proud graduate of Manheim Central High School and later went on to work 36 years in the hot mill of Alumax, Alcoa aluminum plant. He was working at the Manheim Auto Auction up until his passing. Dwayne was an avid drummer, who enjoyed collecting and trading antiques. He also enjoyed golfing, watching the Philadelphia Flyers and fixing up his 1955 Chevy Bel Air.
Surviving in addition to his mom, Gerry, are two sons, Evan Earhart companion of Dolores Barthold, of Manheim, Nathan Earhart companion of Erica Ringler, of Mountville, 9 grandchildren, Emily, Johnathan, Zachary, Lily, Jay, Anna, Elliott, Aurora, Savion, a sister, Desiree Brown, of Manheim, and two nephews, Andrew Brown, of Bel Air, MD, and Erik Brown, of Abingdon, MD.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dwayne’s memorial service at Acorn Farms Reception & Conference Center, 3141 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 AM until the time of service. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
