D. D. Delaney died July 10, 2020 in Norfolk Virginia where he lived. Born and raised in Lancaster, PA, he was well known in theatrical circles. He resumed his craft in Norfolk where he could be next to the Atlantic Ocean and the
Chesapeake Bay that he loved.
Named Franklin Loving Shenk at birth, Delaney graduated McCaskey High School in 1958 and Magna Cum Laude from Franklin and Marshall College 1962.
While in Lancaster, he was Artist In Residence at Actor's Company, and one of the founding members of Theater Of The Seventh Sister.
He was the Artist in Residence at the Venue Theater in Norfolk. He taught Acting for Poets, was a managing member of the Virginia Playwrights Forum (VPF), created and produced many shows with other artists, produced his own plays and poetry shows there. Delaney made The Venue a place for activists and artists. He directed nationally known plays and the plays of VPF members, starred and acted in national and local plays. His discerning and artistic eye was called in to look at shows by others to ensure quality went on that beloved stage. Most importantly, he created magic and touched people, especially young people and artists whom he mentored, taught, encouraged, loved and befriended. He was called "Our William Blake." Tributes and pictures are filling Facebook about this beloved multitalented artist and legend.
Survived by wife, Jala Majik, sisters, Sydney Kissinger, Kate Loving Shenk, nieces, Kirsten Aubrey Free, her children, Indigo, Yesabel and Cosmo Free; niece, Heidi Papoff, her children, Gwen and Lucas Papoff, and niece, Sonja Kissinger.
Delaney's many friends were his family.
