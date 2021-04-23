D. Brenda Derstine, 70, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at home.
She was born in Sellersville to the late Stanley M. and Dorothy (Yoder) Derstine.
Brenda was a kindergarten teacher/librarian for the Ephrata Mennonite School prior to her retirement in July of 2020. She was a member of Gehman Mennonite Church, Reinholds. She enjoyed making and sending beautiful cards, crocheting, and reading.
Brenda. is survived by sister, Beverly, wife of Harry Wenger of Stevens; 2 brothers, Bruce, husband of Janet (Wissler) Derstine of Telford and Blaine Derstine, husband of Rebecca Burkholder of Thailand.
A private graveside service will be held at the Gehman Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to Ephrata Mennonite School Endowment Fund, 598 Stevens Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.