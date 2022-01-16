D. Anne Weaver, 88, went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022, at Landis Homes, Lititz, where she resided with her husband of 65 years, Glenn H. Weaver. Anne was born and raised in New Danville, PA, and was the daughter of the late J. Lloyd and Elizabeth (Greider) Harnish.
She attended Harmony Hall, a one-room schoolhouse, graduated from Penn Manor H.S., and after completing one year at Elizabethtown College, worked as a medical secretary for two years. She heard her calling to become a nurse and entered the nursing program at Goshen College, earning her BSN in 1958. After graduating from college, Glenn and Anne made their home of 50 years in Blue Ball, PA.
Anne’s nursing career started at Ephrata Community Hospital, then moved to New Holland Family Health Center where she worked until she retired.
Music was an important part of her life, starting in the late ‘60’s she sang with the Lancaster/Franconia Choir. Many also remember the beautiful harmonies she created performing with a trio of friends.
Anne and Glenn were charter members of Akron Mennonite Church where they served on many committees and gave much of themselves to the work of the church. After her own children were grown, she dedicated 20 years of leadership and love to the youth of the church. Through her involvement with the Youth Group, she made lasting relationships with many young people that continued the rest of her life.
She was a strong advocate for higher education and an enthusiastic supporter of Goshen College. She served for several years with the Goshen College Alumni Association. Her passion for serving and helping others was embodied in her support of and work with Bridge of Hope National and Camp Deerpark (NY). Recently she was a volunteer at Reuzit in Ephrata.
An excellent cook, Anne and Glenn loved to entertain guests in their Blue Ball home with her favorite recipes, games and laughter. A meal at Anne and Glenn’s was always a special event.
She enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed the time spent at the shore with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children, David S. Weaver, Goshen, IN, Mark A. Weaver (Barbara), Lititz, Philip G. Weaver (Bonnie), Lancaster, Elizabeth A. Weaver, Lancaster, and six grandchildren.
Anne was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elizabeth (Dolly) Spence, and brothers, Carl and J. Lloyd Harnish, Jr.
The family would like to thank Hospice Services and the staff at Landis Homes and Landis At Home for their love and care of Anne. A memorial service will be held on a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to Bridge of Hope National, P.O. Box 304, Exton, PA 19341-0304 or the Memory Garden and Nature Preserve at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, PA 17501.
