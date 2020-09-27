D. Alvin "Duck" Charles, 89, of Washington Boro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Anne's Retirement Community after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Manor Twp., he was the son of the late David and Esther (Ament) Charles. Alvin was the loving husband for 47 years of the late Nancy (Warfel) Charles, who passed in 2001, and for the last five years he was the loving husband of Grace (Murry) Charles.
Alvin worked in carpentry his entire career. He worked for contractors Lloyd Mcellhaney, Roy Keener, and John Ebersole as a trim carpenter. He ended his working years in maintenance at Hempfield School District where he was loved by teachers and students.
Duck, as he was fondly known by friends, enjoyed the outdoors. He could be found at his beloved hunting cabin in Lycoming County for almost every hunting season. However, turkey hunting was his favorite. He bagged over 20 turkeys in his lifetime. The first day of trout season was also a time he looked forward to each year. This hobby was shared with his grandchildren, Sean and Katie. During the warmer months he could be found with friends enjoying a good round of golf. He also enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Eagles and Phillies.
In addition to his wife, Grace, Alvin is survived by his daughters, Marcia LaRusso and her husband Salvatore, of Mount Joy, and Karen DiGiovanne and her companion Dave Adams of Lancaster. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Katie Diminick and her husband Luke, and Sean Strangeway and his wife Emily; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and the extended families of his step-children. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Jay and Carl.
Funeral services will take place at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Green Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Central Manor Church of God at the above address, or St. Anne's Retirement Community, Attn: Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com