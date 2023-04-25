Cynthia Stoots Shank

Cynthia "Cindy" Stoots Shank, 59, of Lititz, PA passed away at her home on Friday, April 21, 2023, after a six-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Cindy was born on November 26, 1963, in Anderson, Indiana. She was the daughter of Linda L. Stoots (nee Hummel) and the late Carl D. Stoots, who instilled in her strong Christian values. She was preceded in death by her brother Jay D. Stoots. She married her loving husband, John P. Shank, in 1986 and together they raised two children, Zachary J. Shank and Emily M. Shank, in Lititz, PA.
Cindy was a pillar of strength and support for her family. Her unwavering faith and commitment to her Christian beliefs were a cornerstone of her life. She was known for her ability to listen without judgment and offer comfort and guidance to those in need. As a mother, Cindy was the embodiment of unconditional love. She poured her heart and soul into raising her children, always putting their needs first and providing them with a safe and loving home. Zachary and Emily were everything to her, and she was immensely proud of the young adults they have become. Cindy loved and treated as her own Alexa Lazzarotti and Jenna Brower, the partners of Zachary and Emily. She will also be missed by Wilbur, her loyal dog, who laid by her side until her very last day. Cindy was a shining example of love and selflessness, whose life was dedicated to serving others.
Most recently Cindy was employed in the dental profession at the office of Richard M. Berg, DDS, working alongside colleagues who she considered family. Previously she worked for the Warwick School District as a one-to-one aide providing services for students with special needs. In these roles and beyond, her kind heart and genuine compassion touched the lives of many. Among Cindy's many talents were her creativity and artistry. No matter the medium - whether she was drawing or painting, gardening or trying her hand at a DIY home project, throwing pottery or writing her beautifully crafted "Thank You" notes, or giving her family haircuts at home - she brought her creative flair and passion for art to each endeavor. Her skills extended into the culinary realm, where she spent her years perfecting her family's traditional recipes and modern ones, too. If you ever enjoyed a meal with Cindy, you know connecting with the ones she loved through food was one of her greatest pleasures, and cooking for crowds one of her greatest skills.
Cindy's passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her faith and love for others will continue to inspire us all. As we mourn her loss, we take comfort in the knowledge that she is now reunited with our Heavenly Father, and her spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched.
Family and friends of Cindy are invited to celebrate her memory. All events will be held at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church located at 419 Pierson Road in Lititz, PA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 6-8PM and Friday, April 28 from 10-11AM. A service in Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 28 at 11AM with light refreshments to follow on location. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice & Community Care at hospicecommunity.org in Cindy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home. reynoldsandshivery.com