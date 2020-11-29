Cynthia (Rineer) "Cindy" Gehr

Cynthia R. Gehr, 74, of Willow Valley and formerly of Drumore Township, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was the daughter of Harold L. Rineer and Gladys (Herr) Rineer Owen. She was the loving wife of Thomas H. Gehr, with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage in August.
Cindy and Tom's fairytale began when they met at Penn Manor High School. After graduation, they attended Millersville University together, where Cindy would go on to earn her Master's Degree in Education. She began her teaching career at Lampeter Strasburg School District in 1968. She would take a small hiatus from teaching to raise her young children during which time she worked at Maria Liss Bridal Shop in Lancaster before returning to the classroom. She would spend the remainder of her 30 teaching years at Solanco School District teaching 2nd grade and becoming school librarian at Providence Elementary and Bart-Colerain Elementary Schools.
In 1971 Cindy and Tom purchased an 18th century small farm in Drumore Township. Over the next 47 years they would restore the farmhouse, have two children of their own and see their family expand with the addition of grandchildren.
As a child and into her adult life she was part of Rawlinsville Camp Meeting. Faith played an important role in Cindy's life. She was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster where she assisted in the nursery and participated in the Adult Bible Fellowship Class and Women's Study & Share Group. After moving to Willow Valley, she was also involved in the Ladies Bible Study Group at the Vistas of Willow Valley.
In retirement Cindy loved her part time work at Pandora Jewelry and found joy in taking art classes at Willow Valley and painting. She also enjoyed playing the piano and traveling. For the past 15 years, the entire family traveled to the Outer Banks to spend a week together in the summer. Cindy and Tom also did quite a bit of international traveling. They enjoyed trips to Israel, driving through England and Scotland, seven trips to Costa Rica and countless cruises. Cindy especially enjoyed the beach locations -- the sunnier the better!
Her love will live on in her husband Tom, children: Jeremy T. Gehr, husband of Nissy E., and Rachel G., wife of James T. Bitner, grandchildren: Alyssa N. Gehr, Emma G. Bitner and Malachi E. Bitner, step grandsons: Nick and Jarrett Girvin, and her brothers: Dennis H. Rineer, husband of Debbie and Jeffrey A. Rineer, husband of Desi, all of Lancaster.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Creswell Cemetery in Conestoga for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, donate.lls.org/ or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Lancaster General Health Foundation, c/o Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 609 N. Cherry St., P.O. Box 3555, Lancaster, PA 17604.
