Cynthia Marie Frey

Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Frey, 52 of Washington Boro, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Barry L. and Carol Jean (Oatman) Shirk. Cindy was the wife of Terry Michael Frey with whom she celebrated 29 years of marriage this past May 11.
Cindy was a graduate of Penn Manor High School class of 1986. She was the owner of Cindy Frey Photography. Cindy enjoyed biking, traveling, and dogs. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Terry and parents, Barry and Carol, are two sons, Benjamin Marc Frey, fiancé of Kayli Hamilton, and Luke Austin Frey. Her best buddy and sidekick Rolo the Rottweiler. Also surviving are two brothers, Douglas Shirk, husband of Alicia, and Timothy Shirk, husband of Rhonda.
A memorial service honoring Cindy’s life will be held at Community Fellowship Church, 200 Bethel Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9 AM to 10 AM. PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols limit church capacity. Seating is limited, please arrive early and all attendees will be required wear a mask. A recording of the service will be posted on the funeral home’s website (address below) following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Cycles, working on 200 Bethel Drive, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17601 (www.lifecyclesteam.org). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com