Cynthia Mae Dougherty, 65, of Landisville passed away suddenly on March 28, 2022 from injuries sustained from a car accident. She was born in Lancaster to the late Chester and B. Alice Grossman and was a lifelong resident of this area. Cynthia was a graduate of Penn Manor High School with the Class of 1975. She was a real people person who worked as a waitress for her adult life. Cynthia loved God and enjoyed sitting outside and reading. She also loved her family fiercely and adored her grandchildren whom she treasured spending time with.
Cynthia leaves behind her children, Jennifer (Kline) Santiago, companion of Andrew Sherrard of Columbia, Jessica, wife of Shane Wagner of Landisville, Michael Kline of Columbia; six grandchildren, Shai Renee, Jason, Jamison, Serena (Ethan), Julian, Haley; one great grandchild, Mia; one brother, Barry Grossman of Lancaster.
In honor of Cynthia's final wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness for someone. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia