Cynthia M. Watkins, 57, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at home.
She was born in Indiana, PA, to the late Louis and Mary (Woods) Johns and was the wife of Jeffrey Allan Watkins with whom she shared 35 years of marriage.
Cynthia worked for G&T Industries, Inc. for over 25 years, and was a graduate of McCaskey High School. She was a member of the American Order of Otters, an avid bird watcher and a lifelong fan of NASCAR Cup, car 24.
In addition to her husband, Cynthia is survived by three children, Jeffrey Allan Watkins, Jr. of New Holland, Melinda Patricia Irene Watkins, Jeremy Adam Watkins, both of Ephrata and three siblings, Bud Johns, Brian Johns, and Tammy Lynn Schickel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM at 630 Pearl Street, Lancaster. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
