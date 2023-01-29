Cynthia Lee Sibole, 73, of Mount Gretna, passed away peacefully at the Masonic Village Evergreen hospice facility in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, on January 21, 2023.
Cindy was born on July 1, 1949, to the late Edward and Winnifred (McBride) Sharretts. She grew up in Bloomsburg, PA, and graduated from Bloomsburg State College in 1971, majoring in elementary education. After graduation, she married John Sibole, of Aldan, Pennsylvania. A year later, they left for the Air Force, in which John served as a pilot for five years, stationed in Texas, Florida, and California. After active duty, they returned to Pennsylvania, raising their daughters in Montoursville and Hershey, and then moved to Mount Gretna.
Cindy leaves a musical legacy, imparting a love of, and competence in, music to her daughters and grandchildren. After several years of devoting herself to raising her children, she took graduate courses in English handbell ringing at Westminster Choir College, in Princeton, New Jersey, and embarked on a twenty-five-year career of teaching and directing handbells. This included founding handbell choirs at First United Methodist Church in Hershey and serving on the music staff of Hershey Free Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
Cindy "Sunshine" is remembered universally by friends and family for her sense of humor and infectious laugh. In addition to music, she was a voracious reader and a lover of dogs. She is survived by her husband John, daughter Leigh Ann Farling and son-in-law Chaplain Brian Farling of Elizabethtown, daughter Sarah Jensen of Denton, Texas, and grandchildren Ezzie Jensen, Madelynne Farling, John Farling, and Meghan Farling. She also is survived by her brother, Ray Sharretts, of Liverpool, and her sister, Ann (Sharretts) Grubb, of Coatesville.
In lieu of flowers, the family are requesting that her friends consider donating to Masonic Village for the Evergreen Hospice Fund at masonicvillages.org/donate.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village. An organ and handbell prelude will begin at 10:40 AM. Following the service there will be a luncheon for all who attend. As the spouse of a veteran, Cindy's ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on: CaringBridge.org
To view the service via livestream, please visit www.FinkenbinderFamily.com and click the link under Cynthia's obituary.