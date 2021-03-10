Cynthia L. (Zittle) Banaszak, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Born February 27, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John and Marceline Joy (Hayes) Zittle. A born and raised Lancastrian, she was an eighth great-granddaughter of Hans Herr. In addition to her parents, her sister, Lisa Quinn, preceded her in death. She is survived by her former husband and lifelong friend, William Banaszak, her son, Stefan (Kimberly) Banaszak, and her daughter, Kazia (Wesley) Gemmill, her brother, John (Cindy) Zittle, Jr., and her sister, Marla (David) Hughes, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Gerald, Molly, Morgan, John, Jozefine, and James.
Until her death, she was employed as a prep cook for the Good ‘N Plenty Restaurant, Smoketown, where she greatly enjoyed her coworkers and the antics of the farmyard animals.
Services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA, followed by a private interment at the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. Family and friends will be received from 10:30AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, or an animal welfare organization of your choice.