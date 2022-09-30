Cynthia L. "Cindy" Showers, 66, of Mount Joy, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family and close friends, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the loving daughter of the late John and Betty (Goodwin) Charles.
A 1974 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, Cindy earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Lancaster General School of Nursing. She worked in the Emergency Department at Hershey Medical Center for 22 years.
A woman of great faith, she attended LCBC since 1993. The most important thing in Cindy's life was her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally. She loved to decorate and was fashionable in her dress and stylish in her makeup. Cindy also enjoyed trying new foods. The family is especially grateful for the many family and friends who were with her and supported her these past eight weeks.
Cindy is survived by her children: Derrick Showers, husband of Sarah, of New York City and Danielle Shaub, of Mount Joy; grandchildren: Isabella and Sophie; a sister, Sandra Patrone, wife of Michael, of Columbia; and close family friend, Karen Anthony, of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Charles, and her loving pets, Apricot and Mocha.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 PM to 8 PM, Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, October 3 at LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting: www.cancer.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com