Cynthia J. Thompson of Lititz passed away into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Magnolias of Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Guy Donald and June (Sturgis) Buch.
Cindy was a Warwick High School graduate and received her LPN from the Carlisle Hospital School of Nursing, her associate degree and Registered Nurse from Reading Area Community College, bachelor's degree from Millersville University and a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Penn State University. Cindy was very proud and passionate about her nursing career. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster for over 30 years until the hospital closed. After the hospital, Cindy worked as an Occupational Health Nurse Administrator, a Nursing Instructor, Extended Care Supervisor and finished her career at the Office of Aging for Lancaster County as a Nurse Consultant.
Cindy enjoyed making beautiful cross stitch pictures, vacations at Rehoboth Beach for many years, working in her yard and flower beds and watching Penn State football games, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
She is survived by two daughters, Stefanie Martin, wife of Scott Martin, and Heather Uhlin, wife of Brian Uhlin, both of Lititz. Also surviving are six grandchildren; two sisters, Jayne Ford, and Bonnie Griffith; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Pontz and 2 nephews, Steven Nuss and Trevor Pontz.
Family and friends will be received from 10-10:30 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA. Interment will follow in Millport Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
