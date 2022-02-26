Cynthia J. Cindy Rennie

Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Shrock Rennie of Lancaster, PA, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on February 25, 2022 at the age of 37 years, 4 months, and 15 days. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2019 and had an intense battle for the last 20 months.
She was born on October 10, 1984 to Stanley and Carolyn Shrock in Morrison, Illinois. Cynthia invested into the lives of many people in various ways including serving in Ghana, Africa, Hillcrest Home in Harrison, Arkansas and Light of Christ Children's Ministry in Lancaster.
Cindy married Matthew Rennie on October 22, 2011. She worked several jobs over the years including market, home cleaning, and childcare.
She enjoyed farm life, operating large machinery, taking care of children, and loved a good laugh. She had a gift of making people feel valued and treasured her relationship with children.
Cynthia is survived by: her loving husband, Matthew; her parents, Stanley and Carolyn Shrock; 2 brothers, Kendall (wife Jessica) and Lester; 4 sisters, Josi Nisly (husband Virgil), Jodi (boyfriend Daniel Beiler), Holly King (husband John), Deana Weaver (husband James); 14 nieces and nephews, all of Lancaster County, PA.
A viewing will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Charity Christian Fellowship, 59 S. Groffdale Rd., Leola. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, February 28, 2022, also at Charity, with receiving time to begin at 9 AM, interment to follow the funeral. Everyone is welcome to attend the services. Furman's Leola
