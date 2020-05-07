Cynthia Irene Mahan, 56, of Columbia passed away on May 4th, 2020. She was born in Carlisle to the late James Barr and Edna McKee Miller. For twenty-three years Cynthia liked working at St. Anne's Retirement Community where she was a dietary aide. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, collecting bears, and visiting the Chesapeake Bay with friends. Cynthia will be missed for her wit and humor. She adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren.
Cynthia leaves behind her daughters, Laura Olkowski of Bainbridge, Jessica, wife of Steve Graham of South Carolina, Tanya, wife of John Helton of Red Lion; eight grandchildren; niece that Cynthia raised, Nichole, wife of Thomas Preston of Columbia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Mahan in 2012 and her brother, James Barr, Jr.
Due to world events, a celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by her family and the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.
