Cynthia E. Wilhelm, 65, of Columbia went home to be with the Lord, mother, father, and brother on May 14th, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late Paul and Agnes Markel and was a lifelong resident of this area. Cynthia was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1973 and worked for many years with Union Community Bank. She enjoyed visiting Cook Forest State Park every summer to go canoeing, build campfires, watch for bears, and shop. Cynthia loved to watch and attend NASCAR races and driver Jeff Gordon was her favorite. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who adored her family and will be missed by them and her friends.
Cynthia leaves behind her husband of almost forty-five years Scott Wilhelm of Columbia; two daughters, Lynn Wilhelm, companion of Bucc Rice of Wrightsville, Jen Wilhelm of Wrightsville; three grandchildren, Alyssa Hess, Jazleena Neal, Trinity Rice; one great-grandchild, Alize' Virola.
A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 and further details will be announced by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., New York, NY 10001 or www.alzfdn.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.