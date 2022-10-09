Cynthia E. Walton, 72, died peacefully at her home in Conestoga, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Coolidge and recently celebrated her 46th wedding anniversary with Donald Walton.
Cindy graduated from Penn Manor High School with several awards, and Millersville University prior to becoming a teacher at John Price Elementary School for over 34 years. She enjoyed her horses and the many dogs she shared with Donald. In retirement she enjoyed taking trips on their motorcycle, reading, and caring for her home.
She is survived by her husband; siblings, Bill Coolidge of Quarryville, and Joyce Woods of Holtwood, and 14 nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Peg Kepner for being such a rare friend. May she rest in peace with no more pain.
At Cindy's request, services will be private.
