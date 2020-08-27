Cynthia E. Jones passed away on August 8, 2020. She will be missed dearly. Beloved mother of Melissa Wolf and her husband Ted, Brian Jones and his wife Cynthia, and the late Andrew Jones and survived by his wife Deborah; cherished grandmother of Charles Jones, Hailey Wolf, Katherine Jones, Courtney Wolf, Jack Jones, Hayden Jones, and Juliet Jones; dear sister of Michael Musser and Phillip Musser.
Due to the current circumstances services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Cindy's memory to Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093.